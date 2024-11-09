Man nabbed in buy-bust in Tagbilaran City

A 40-YEAR-OLD man, listed in the drug watchlists of the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), was arrested during a buy-bust operation at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, in P-8, Barangay Bool, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Taer, a resident of Barangay Bonbon, Loay, Bohol.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the operatives from PDEA 7.

Taken from the suspect were 25 grams of substance believed to be shabu with an estimated market value of P170,000, along with the buy-bust money and a cell phone.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, they launched the operation after receiving information that the suspect could sell up to 25 grams of illicit substance every week.

Charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspect on Monday. (AYB)