Man on drug list nabbed in Lahug buy-bust

A man who was on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA 7) regional target list was taken into custody during a buy-bust in Sitio NGA, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Palanas, 40, a mason who resides in the said place.

Seized from him were 20 grams of alleged shabu, with an estimated street value of P136,000 and buy-bust money.

Leia Alcantara, an information officer of PDEA 7, said that before the operation, they spent two weeks building a case against Palanas after learning of his involvement in the illegal drug trade.

According to reports, the suspect could get rid of 20 to 30 grams of illegal substance every week and his customers were construction workers and call center agents. (AYB, TPT)