Man on PDEA’s target list nabbed for shabu

A 25-year-old man who was reportedly on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA 7) target list was taken into custody during the buy-bust operation in Sitio Tawagan 2, in the mountain Cebu City barangay of Sirao, at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Venris Jay Bonghanoy, a resident of the said place.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by PDEA 7, together with the Naval Forces Central and the Talamban Police Station, that resulted in Bonghanoy’s arrest and the confiscation of 50 grams of suspected shabu worth around P340,000.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said that after receiving information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity, they build up a case against him for two months before they conducted the drug raid.

Alcantara said they also learned that the suspect could dispose of 200 grams of suspected shabu every week.

The suspect will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)