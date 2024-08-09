Cebu

Man runs amok, shot dead in Dumaguete City

A MAN who had gone berserk was shot and killed and by the police at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2024, in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Before the incident, the Dumaguete police received a phone call from Berwin Eatery in Barangay Tabuc-tubig asking for their help after one of its workers, 45-year-old Alejandro, allegedly ran amok following a disagreement with his coworker.

Alejandro reportedly brandished a knife, causing customers to panic.

Responding policemen urged the suspect to surrender.

However, he attacked one of them, prompting the police to shoot him in self defense.

Alejandro sustained a gunshot wound to his left chest.

He was rushed to the Holy Child Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (DVG)

