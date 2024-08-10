Man searching for cellphone signal ends up in hospital after being shot in Tabogon, Cebu

A 52-YEAR-OLD married man ended up in the hospital after he was shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman several times past 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, in Sitio Simangan, Barangay Lo-ong, Tabogon, Cebu.

The victim, named as a certain Andro, was sitting on the side of the road, searching for a cellphone signal when the culprit arrived and fired at him.

Although Andro knew who attacked him, the police have not revealed his identity while their investigation is still ongoing.

Responding policemen led by Tabogon Police Chief Captain Florencio Cabanlit Jr. retrieved four empty shells of .45 pistol from the crime scene.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the motive of the incident.

The police also conducted a manhunt operation to locate the culprit. (DVG)