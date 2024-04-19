Man seeks police help after phone replaced with another one inside an inn

A 24-YEAR-OLD gay man sought the assistance of the Parian Police Station after a man he had spent time with at an inn on Sikatuna Street, Cebu City swapped his iPhone XR with another one.

The victim told the police that they checked in around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, and when he woke up the next day at 4 a.m., his iPhone was already gone.

He, however, failed to identify the culprit as they were both drunk at the time of the incident.

He claimed to have met the man at a beer house, and the two of them had drunk alcohol until they decided to check into an inn.

The victim, whose identity is withheld, hails from Zamboanga and came to Cebu City to review for Civil Engineering board exam, which is supposed to take place on Saturday, April 20.

He also worked as call center agent in IT Park.

The victim indicated he would not press charges against the offender and that all he wanted was his iPhone back. (AYB, TPT)