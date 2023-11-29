Man seen on CCTV breaking into a home in Liloan town nabbed in buy-bust

A 23-year-old man who gained widespread attention on social media when he was seen on CCTV camera taking valuables from inside a home in a subdivision in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan town, northern Cebu, was arrested by the police during a buy-bust operation around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Remie Ortega, from Barangay Cogon, Compostela town.

Seized from his possession were 10.24 grams of suspected shabu worth around P70,000.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, Ortega gained notoriety on the social media after he was seen on CCTV breaking into a residence through the window of a living room, stealing some valuables and then leaving through the same window.

Gingoyon said the arrest of Ortega would serve as a warning to those who are planning to commit crimes because the police would not stop pursuing them until they are arrested. (GPL, TPT)