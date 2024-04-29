Man sets house on fire following an argument with wife

A HUSBAND allegedly set their house on fire in the middle of an argument with his wife around 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Case investigator Staff Sergeant Joey Patoc of Bais City Police Station said the couple’s 16-year-old daughter reported to their station that her 48-year-old father Paolito Romeral set fire to their home after getting into a fight with his 46-year-old wife Leonora.

The house was ruined beyond repair.

Firemen estimated the damage at P300,000. (DVG, TPT)