A 25-YEAR-OLD man was shot and killed in Missionaries Street in Barangay Suba, Cebu City, past midnight on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The victim, only identified as Manje, succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head.

It was learned that the victim was drinking with his friends when the two perpetrators wearing blue and gray jackets arrived and shot him.

According to Captain Jade Basingao, the victim’s friends revealed that the latter had an argument with someone before he passed away. (GPL, TPT)