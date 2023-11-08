Cebu

Man shot by cousin whom he allegedly overpowered in a fistfight in Badian town

Man shot by cousin whom he allegedly overpowered in a fistfight in Badian town
(Google maps)

A 40-YEAR-OLD man got wounded after he was shot by his own cousin, whom he allegedly overpowered in a fistfight, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in Barangay Patong, Badian town, southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as Esmiraldo Inilog, single, a habal-habal driver.

He sustained gunshot wounds in his left hand and leg.

His attacker, Joseph Inilog Bornea, single, was arrested in his residence in a follow-up operation by the police around 11 a.m. of the following day, Wednesday.

Major Philip John Libres, chief of the Badian Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that a .38 revolver with three live rounds was recovered from Bornea.

Libres said the two were having a drinking session when they got into a fistfight after getting drunk.

The suspect reportedly followed the victim as he was leaving for home and shot him multiple times. (With TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph