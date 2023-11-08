Man shot by cousin whom he allegedly overpowered in a fistfight in Badian town

A 40-YEAR-OLD man got wounded after he was shot by his own cousin, whom he allegedly overpowered in a fistfight, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in Barangay Patong, Badian town, southwest Cebu.

The victim was identified as Esmiraldo Inilog, single, a habal-habal driver.

He sustained gunshot wounds in his left hand and leg.

His attacker, Joseph Inilog Bornea, single, was arrested in his residence in a follow-up operation by the police around 11 a.m. of the following day, Wednesday.

Major Philip John Libres, chief of the Badian Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that a .38 revolver with three live rounds was recovered from Bornea.

Libres said the two were having a drinking session when they got into a fistfight after getting drunk.

The suspect reportedly followed the victim as he was leaving for home and shot him multiple times. (With TPT)