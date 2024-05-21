Man shot by e-bike driver; illegal drugs eyed as motive

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was shot by an e-bike driver following a drug-related fight, resulting in multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Avocado Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jian Savellon, single, a resident of the said place.

Savellon was refilling two gallons with mineral water when the suspect, Ramil Ortega, on board an e-bike arrived and shot the victim multiple times.

Savellon was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center after the incident.

Ortega is now at large.

Major John Lynbert Yango, the chief of the Mambaling Police Station, stated that the crime's motivation was the use of illegal narcotics.

According to Yango, the suspect has been living in a residential compound in Avocado Street, of which his parents are the caretakers, while the victim is the nephew of the property's owner.

On Sunday, May 19, the suspect and his family left the compound.

He became enraged when he heard the victim saying, "Naa na ang animal.”

The suspect thought that the victim was speaking of him.

It was also learned that the two recently got into a fight over illegal drugs. (GPL, TPT)