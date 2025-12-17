Man shot dead along V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was killed after being shot by two individuals around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 17, 2025, along V. Rama Avenue, Sitio Melonida, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as John Arthur Palao, 28, a resident of Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Sambag II, Cebu City.

Based on the investigation by the Sawang Calero Police Station 6 of the Cebu City Police Office, the victim was walking when he was suddenly shot by two men.

A witness identified one of the suspects as Rosmar Manceniro, along with another suspect identified only as John Doe, who fled immediately after the shooting.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The witness said that while the victim was walking in the area, the suspect wearing a red T-shirt was already hiding behind a concrete post.

When the victim passed by, the suspect drew a firearm from his waist and shot the victim several times in the back, causing his death.

The Sawang Calero police have launched a manhunt operation against the suspects. (AYB)