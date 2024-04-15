Man shot dead at disco in Dumanjug barangay

A disco party held in celebration of Barangay Bitoon fiesta in Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu, was cut short after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed while dancing.

The incident occurred at around 3:04 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Josephus Davis Castillo, a laborer from Barangay Salagmaya, Alcantara town.

The assailant has yet to be identified.

According to the Dumanjug police, the victim would regularly assist with cooking at his aunt's home every during fiesta celebration.

But on Monday dawn, when he was dancing in the Bitoon-covered court, an unidentified assailant approached him and shot him in the leg.

According to the police, the victim had no known enemy in the area, and they are still trying to identify the perpetrator.

It was believed that the victim's dancing may have offended someone. (DVG, TPT)