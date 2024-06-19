Man shot dead by riding-in-tandem in Mandaue

A MAN was shot and killed while standing on the side of the road in Purok Tambis, New Riverside, Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, Cebu, at noon Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Marlon Muaña Lañuza.

Investigation revealed that the victim was standing in front of a junk shop on the side of the road as if he was waiting for someone when the motorcycle-riding assailants arrived. The backrider then got off the motorcycle and shot Lañuza several times.

The victim was rushed to Maayo Hospital in Mandaue City, where he was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician.

Operatives of Mandaue Police Station 5 immediately launched the “Oplan Universe” dragnet operation to find the culprits.

The motive in the incident is still being investigated. (DVG, TPT)