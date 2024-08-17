Man shot dead during morning coffee in Cebu City

A MAN was shot and killed by an unidentified suspect while enjoying a hot coffee at a bakery in Sitio Zapanta, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Mark Anthony Gikain Rico, 44, a widower and resident of Sitio Riverside, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City. Rico sustained gunshot wounds from a .45 caliber pistol.

The suspect quickly fled the scene, leaving the victim in a pool of his own blood.

Rico was taken to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center by his neighbors on a motorcycle.

The Waterfront police station said the victim and his companion were still in the process of having coffee when the unidentified suspect suddenly arrived and opened fire.

The Scene of Crime Operations team recovered four .45 caliber shell casings and one slug, which are now in their custody for forensic examination.

Rico had previously been detained at Cebu City Jail for a murder case and had served ten years before being released on October 23, 2023.

During an interview with the police, the victim mentioned recognizing the suspect as someone who was related to a person he had previously killed.

The police are currently investigating whether the motive behind the shooting was revenge, but they are also considering the possibility of a connection to illegal drugs.

The person described by the victim, who was believed to be related to someone Rico had previously killed, is now a person of interest at the Waterfront police station. (AYB, JGS)