Man shot dead for allegedly refusing to pay P400 debt

A 46-YEAR-OLD man was shot and killed for allegedly refusing to pay his P400 debt.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Sitio Paradise 2, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City.

The 45-year-old victim, Renante Alforque Paradero, was shot in the head.

The incident was reported to the Inayawan Police Station by the victim’s brother, Julius.

According to the police investigation, the 18-year-old suspect identified as Clint Michael Cortez Estrada, became enraged after the victim refused to pay his P400 debt.

After discovering that Paradero had won a Scatter game, the culprit reportedly urged the victim to settle his due.

The victim, however, refused, stating that he was going to the province and that he would make the payment upon his return.

Since the victim had not paid the amount when he returned, the suspected threatened to kill him.

As promised, the suspect visited the victim’s house and shot him in the forehead, instantly killing him.

The Inayawan Police Station launched a manhunt operation and arrested the suspect morning of the following day. (AYB)