Man shot dead for ‘replacing drugs with salt’ in Cebu City barangay

A 24-year-old man died after he was shot by an unidentified gunman past 11 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, in Sitio Hoyong-hoyong Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Angelbert Atilano, 24, single, a drug surrenderer from the said place.

Atilano succumbed to gunshot wounds to the head and body.

He was playing computer games in an internet cafe when the gunman on motorcycle arrived and shot him in the back of his head and body.

Police thought that the killing may have been drug-related as they received information that someone was upset with the victim for giving him salt rather than the ¼ gram of shabu that he ordered.

The victim also allegedly did not remit the proceeds from the sale of a large pack of suspected shabu.

A CCTV camera in the area captured the gunman fleeing from the scene.