Man shot dead for selling ‘tawas’ instead of shabu

A 32-year-old man who allegedly sold alum, locally known as tawas, instead of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, died on the spot after he was shot by an unidentified gunman in A. Lopez Street, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City around 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The victim was identified as Rico Felotio, 32, single, from Lucio Drive, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.

A lone gunman opened fire on him as he was walking near the market, killing him instantly.

It was discovered that over 20 individuals informed the victim's mother that the narcotics her son was selling were tawas.

Police Major Angelito Valleser, the chief of the Labangon Police Station, stated that they are investigating drug-related grievances as a possible motive for the murder.

According to Valleser, the victim was previously detained for robbery, illegal gun possession, and drug trafficking, but was released after two months after availing of the plea bargaining.

Valleser said that the two small packs of suspected shabu that the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered from the victim will go through a laboratory examination to determine if these are genuine. (DVG, TPT)