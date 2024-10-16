Man shot dead in Barangay Kalunasan

A MAN was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Upper Kalunasan, Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

According to the investigation conducted at the Guadalupe Police Station 9 under station commander Major Miles Damoslog, the victim of legal age, Johnprel Ocay Dela Cerna, helped fix his brother Joemel’s motorcycle tire when the assailant showed up and shot him.

Dela Cerna died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds to his forehead and his back.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered three spent shells of unknown caliber from the crime scene.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrator and to determine the motive of the incident. (DVG)