Man shot dead in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City

A MAN was shot and killed in Sitio Kahuyan Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City around 2 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The victim was identified as Gilbert Gelbolingo, a Criminology graduate who was previously arrested for illegal drugs.

According to the victim’s uncle, before Gelbolingo was discovered dead, he heard two gunfires from the house where he was sleeping.

He said in an interview with dyHP radio that he had already told the victim to stop using illegal drugs, but he did not listen. (AYB)