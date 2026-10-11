Man shot dead in Barili

A 34-YEAR-OLD man who used to work as a dispatcher for public utility vehicles died after he was shot several times in the head and body at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at a roadside drinking joint in Barangay Mantalongon, Barili, southwestern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Rammel Alforque Cabaluna, a resident of Mantalongon and a native of Barangay Valencia, Carcar City.

Based on witness accounts gathered by the Barilli Police Station, Cabaluna was drinking with a friend when the suspect arrived.

The culprit, identified only as Totoy, was wearing a black jacket and helmet, with a piece of cloth covering the lower part of his face. He approached Cabaluna and shot him several times without saying much, according to the account provided.

Totoy fled on a scooter driven by a companion. Witnesses said the two headed toward Aloguinsan.

Personnel from the Barili Rural Health Unit, led by Municipal Doctor Michelle Ann Recto-Dagoy, examined Cabaluna and found no signs of life.

The caliber of the firearm used in the shooting has yet to be determined.

Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operation-Carcar City Forensic Satellite Office processed the crime scene and recovered nine bullet casings and three bullet fragments.

The Barili Police Station was gathering background information on the victim and interviewing his relatives and witnesses to determine the motive for the killing and identify the two suspects.

/ AYB