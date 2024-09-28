Man shot dead in Carcar City

A MAN standing by the roadside was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on a motorcycle at 2:50 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024, in Sitio Lagang, Barangay Ocaña, Carcar City, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old John Mark Ouano Ponce, a local resident and single.

According to an initial investigation by the Carcar City police, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O’ Neil Salvacion, the victim was standing by the roadside as if waiting for someone when the suspect suddenly arrive and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim died instantly from several gunshot wounds in the body.

The police are currently conducting an investigation to identify the gunman and determine the motive behind the crime. (DVG)