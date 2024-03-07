Man shot dead in Cebu City

A 26-year-old man passed away after being shot by an unidentified assailant past midnight on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Andres Abellana Bacayno Extension, Sitio Guadario, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Ralph Ivan Taborada Buhawe, from Sitio Kanaas of the said barangay.

Police said that some witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, and when they checked its origin, they found Buhawe dead on the ground.

The Guadalupe police led by Major Kenneth Albotra are still conducting an investigation to identify the culprit and to determine the motive of the incident.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered from the crime scene a spent shell of unknown caliber. (DVG, TPT)