Man shot dead in Cebu City barangay

A 23-YEAR-OLD man died after being shot several times in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay, Cebu City around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023.

The victim was identified by his relatives as Dexter Labitad, 23, from Barangay Buanoy, Balamban town.

Police Major Marvin Fegarido of Malubog Police Community Precinct 12, revealed that the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body.

According to the some witnesses, two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached the victim and a few seconds after gunshots were heard.

The suspects left in an unknown direction and the barangay tanods promptly called the police to report the incident.

Responding personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered three spent shells of a .45 pistol.

They also discovered a pack of alleged shabu from the victim's pocket.

Meanwhile, the victim's relatives in Balamban only knew what happened to Labitad on Tuesday morning, December 12, after receiving a call from somebody who introduced himself as the victim's friend informing them that Labitad had met an accident without specifying what kind of accident.

Because of this, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter said that they will identify the person who was with Labitad during the shooting.

Rafter said they already have a person of interest who might have been involved in the crime.

"Naa tay person of interest mao ni ang atung gitan-aw sa pagkakaron ug atung gipangita. Although identified na ni siya pero ganina giadto sa ilang balay wala didto," Rafter said.

(We are searching for this person of interest. Although he was recognized, he was not present when the police visited their home).

The police are currently investigating whether drugs played a role in the tragedy. (With TPT)