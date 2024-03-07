Man shot dead in Cebu City barangay

A 26-YEAR-OLD man passed away after being shot by an unidentified assailant past midnight on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Andres Abellana Bacayno Extension, Sitio Guadario, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Ralph Ivan Taborada Buhawe, from Sitio Kanaas of the said barangay.

Police said that some witnesses reported hearing a gunshot, and when they checked its origin, they found Buhawe dead on the ground.

The victim succumbed to a bullet wound to the head.

The Guadalupe police led by Major Kenneth Albotra are still trying to look into illegal drugs as a possible cause of the tragedy.

Their investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the area to meet someone at the time of the occurrence.

Albotra thought it possible that the victim and his assailant were acquainted.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered from the crime scene a spent shell of unknown caliber. (DVG, AYB, TPT)