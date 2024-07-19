Man shot dead in Cebu City barangay

A man was fatally shot by an unidentified gunman past 4 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of Labangon Police Station, the victim, known only by the alias Boyax, had a tattoo on his chest.

Regidor claimed they already had a person of interest, but they are still awaiting confirmation from witnesses who may be able to identify the gunman.

Some people reported hearing multiple gunshots and when they checked, they discovered the bloodied victim sprawling along the alley in an interior portion of the said sitio.

Regidor believed that the victim was not from Sitio Tuburan because nobody in the area could identify him. He added that illegal drugs might have had a role in his death.

The Labangon Police Station has already coordinated with the Mambaling Police Station in order to identify the victim and his personal history. (AYB, TPT)