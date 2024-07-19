Man shot dead in Cebu City barangay

A MAN was fatally shot by an unidentified gunman past 4 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, in Sitio Tuburan, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Joshua Sy, of legal age, from Sitio Callejon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, but rented a house in Tuburan.

According to Labangon Police Station chief Major Eraño Regidor, the victim had a tattoo on his chest.

Regidor claimed they already identified the perpetrator based on the accounts of some witnesses.

The victim was allegedly having drinks when the gunman, who did not cover his face, approached him and shot him in the body.

The victim ran away but the perpetrator pursued him, eventually caught up with him, and shot him six times in the body to finish him off.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and when they checked, they discovered the bloodied victim sprawling along the alley in an interior portion of the said sitio.

Regidor stated that illicit drugs might have had a role in the victim’s death since he was allegedly involved in illegal drug activity.

He said he received reports that the victim did not remit the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

"Nag onsehan sa singil sa illegal drugs. Ang item nga gihatag aning biktima wala ma remit niya. So gitagaan nag adlaw nga pabayran wala gyud mo bayad mao ning gi pusil," according the Regidor.

(The victim did not settle his drug debt. He was given the (drug) item but failed to remit the proceeds from the drug sale. He was given days to fulfill his obligation but failed, so he was shot). (AYB, TPT)