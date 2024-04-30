Man shot dead in Consolacion town

A man of legal age was shot dead by an unidentified gunman at the Sta. Lucia Property in Barangay Poblacion Oriental, Consolacion town, northern Cebu, at around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The victim was identified as Kyle Florida, single, of District 7, Barangay Pulpogan of the said municipality.

He was rushed to the Eversley Childs Sanitarium in Mandaue City, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial investigation by the police revealed that the victim was strolling in the area when the incident occurred. (DVG, TPT)