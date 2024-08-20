Man shot dead in Pardo

A man estimated to be 30 years old was shot and killed in Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City, at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, August 19.

The victim, identified as alias Ali, who hails from Mindanao but temporarily resided in Pardo, succumbed to several gunshot wounds to the body.

Investigation conducted at the Inayawan Police Station 7 revealed that the victim was walking in the area when waylaid by an unidentified gunman.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered three empty shells of unknown caliber from the crime scene and a canister containing four small packs of alleged shabu.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the motive of the crime. (DVG, TPT)