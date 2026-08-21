Man shot dead in San Fernando

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was shot several times and killed in Barangay Greenhills, San Fernando town, Cebu Province, late Thursday night, Aug. 20, 2026.

The victim was identified as Vincent Repaso Romo, a resident of Barangay Sangat in the same town.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Investigators from the San Fernando Police Station are looking into illegal drugs as a possible motive.

Based on the police investigation and witness accounts, Romo was riding his motorcycle before the attack. Upon reaching the area, he stopped and got off the motorcycle.

Moments later, an unidentified man shot Romo several times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

A witness reportedly heard Romo pleading with and shouting at the gunman before

the shooting.

Romo was also heard saying that he was not the person who had misappropriated money, according to the investigation.

Police believe the money Romo referred to may have been connected to a debt involving illegal drugs.

Authorities, however, have yet to establish the motive for the killing or identify the gunman.

The San Fernando Police Station is investigating Romo’s background as part of its effort to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

No arrest had been reported. / AYB