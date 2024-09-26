Man shot dead in Sibonga, Cebu

A MAN was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after being shot by an unidentified assailant around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, in Sitio Ihawan, Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Roderick Hong, also known by the alias "Eyek," 41 years old, and a resident of the area.

According to the initial investigation by the Sibonga police, under the directive of their chief Captain Feb Abadilla Seares, it was learned that the victim had just arrived at his rented house when someone knocked on the door.

Upon opening it, the victim was shot twice.

Hong was immediately brought by the members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to Carcar District Hospital, where the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

The assailant, who was wearing a helmet, fled on a motorcycle.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, and the police are still trying to identify the gunman.

The Sibonga police are looking into the victim’s personal background, particularly his being a member of LGBTQ+ community, to determine the reason behind the crime. (DVG, TPT)