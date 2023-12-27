Man shot dead in Talisay City

A 55-year-old man was shot dead in his home in Sitio Bahada, Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City at 7:11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The victim was identified as Hermogenes Reyes.

Based on the investigation by the Talisay City police, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua, it was discovered that the victim was inside his home when the suspect, identified as a certain Joseph, arrived and shot him in the chest.

Reyes was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect fled and is now being hunted by the authorities.

The police are still trying to determine the cause of the incident. (DVG, TPT)