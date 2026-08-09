Man shot dead in Talisay City

A LABORER from San Remigio town was found dead after being shot multiple times on Rabaya St. in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, police said.

The victim was identified by his mother as Jimboy Diaz, who is 30 and a native of Sitio Patag, Barangay Argawanon, San Remigio.

Talisay police said they received a call from a concerned citizen reporting a shooting in the area on Thursday night, Aug. 6, 2026, and immediately responded.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Diaz lying in a pool of blood. He was already dead.

Police said residents reported seeing Diaz arrive on a motorcycle and stop near a chapel in the area.

Minutes later, residents heard several gunshots. When they checked, Diaz was already on the ground.

No one in the area recognized the victim, police said.

Authorities recovered his cellphone, a toll fee receipt and P100 in cash.

Diaz’s mother told the police that she did not know why her son had gone to Talisay City.

She said Diaz had been staying with his live-in partner in Cebu City.

The reason for his presence in Talisay remains unclear. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive and identify the gunman. / JDG