Man shot dead while answering phone call in Minglanilla town

A MAN was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital after he was shot by an unidentified gunman around 6 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Purok Nangka, Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Caballero, 35.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Jemmar Hisoler, investigator of the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, the victim was inside his house when he went outside to answer a phone call.

After that, gunshots were heard and the victim fell.

The victim was rushed to the Minglanilla District Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police are still trying to identify the gunman as well as establish the motive of the incident. (DVG, TPT)