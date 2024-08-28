Man shot dead while eating in Carcar City

AN 18-year-old man was shot and killed while taking dinner inside their house on Monday, August 26, 2024, in Sitio Tagatay, Barangay Can-Asujan, Carcar City, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Kevin Rentor Elladora, while the culprit remains unidentified.

Elladora was already unresponsive when responding policemen found him lying on their kitchen floor.

Initial investigation revealed that the assailant asked the victim, "Where's the shabu?" before shooting him multiple times while he was eating.

Rescuers tried to bring the victim to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Carcar City police under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Brayn 'O Neil Salvacion are currently conducting an investigation to identify the perpetrator. (DVG)