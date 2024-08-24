Man shot dead while sleeping in Pier 2, Cebu City; illegal drugs eyed as motive

A MAN was shot and killed while sleeping near Gate 2 of Pier 2 in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, past midnight on Saturday, August 24.

The victim was identified as alias Pikoy.

He was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), where he was declared dead on arrival.

The victim succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

According to Waterfront Police Station chief Major John Lynbert Yango, that the case investigator found six spent shells and two .45 pistol slugs from the crime scene.

The victim’s attending physician at the CCMC also got 45 packs of alleged shabu from his pocket.

The police speculated that drugs may have been the motivation for the crime since the victim allegedly sold illegal substances at the port area.

Witnesses said that the victim was sleeping when two men on motorcycles approached, one of whom shot the victim multiple times.

The Waterfront police are currently going over CCTV footages taken near the vicinity to identify the perpetrators. (AYB, TPT)