Man shot dead while washing his car in Dalaguete town

A 57-year-old man died after he was shot in close range by the riding-in-tandem at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Barangay Cawayan , Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Eric Villahermosa, married, a resident of the said place.

He was brought to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Barangay Bogo, Argao town, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the investigation by the Dalaguete police under Major Clemente Ceralde Jr., the victim was washing his Ford pick-up vehicle when the perpetrators arrived.

The backride then shot the victim in the head and fled.

The police are still trying to establish the motive of the incident. (DVG, TPT)