Man shot in the neck in Mambaling

A MAN died after he was shot in the neck by a motorcycle-riding gunman around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Jaggy Dave Sembrante, a resident of Puntod, Barangay Mambaling. He was reportedly on the roadside when the gunman, who was wearing a mask and a helmet, arrived and shot him.

Sembrante managed to run and ride an e-bike but he died due to a gunshot wound in the neck.

The Mambaling Police Station 11, under its station commander, Police Major Jonathan Bethooven Taneo, is still investigating the incident. (DVG/LMY)