Man shot in Toledo City for being ‘arrogant’

A 48-year-old man sustained wound in his right foot after he was shot by his neighbors while sitting outside his house around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Sitio Buswang, Barangay Cambang-ug, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

Police identified the victim as a certain Roy, and the suspects as Johnny, 30, and Jaybee.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

On the other hand, the culprits, who were both intoxicated, fled after the incident and are currently being sought by the police.

Before shooting the victim, they allegedly said, "You're very arrogant." (DVG, TPT)