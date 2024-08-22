Man shot to death while seated on parked motorcycle in Liloan, Cebu

A 31-year-old man who was seated on a parked motorcycle was shot and killed by the riding-in-tandem at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, August 22, in Purok Sambag Centro, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Bryan Angtud Rivera, of Purok Banica, Sitio Sambag, in the said barangay.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered six empty shells of .45 pistol from the crime scene.

The Liloan police are conducting an investigation to establish the motive of the crime and to identify the culprits. (DVG)