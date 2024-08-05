Man shot while feeding his dog in Barangay Mabini, Cebu City

A 39-YEAR-OLD man landed in the hospital after being shot by an unidentified gunman while feeding his dog outside his house past 1 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Sitio Luton in the mountain Cebu City barangay of Mabini.

Ananias Portaliza Jr., the victim, was hit in the cheek and was sent to the Cebu City Medical Center.

Police Major Alvino Enguito, the chief of the Talamban Police Station, stated that they are currently conducting an investigation to find out whether the victim harbored personal grudges against any individuals. (AYB, TPT)