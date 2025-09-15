Man stabbed by uncle after ‘drunken rage’

A 38-YEAR-OLD man was in critical condition after he was allegedly stabbed by his uncle during a drunken altercation Sunday night in Barangay Captain Claudio.

Police identified the victim as Danny Sotis Segovia, who lives with his partner in Sitio Maypis. He was taken to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, Sereno Tura Segovia, fled after the incident, according to Staff Sgt. Chunryl Vinffer Villa Napao, investigator at the Toledo Police Station.

Napao said the victim had been drinking with the husband of his cousin before the attack. On his way home around 8 p.m., the victim allegedly caused a disturbance outside the suspect’s house by punching the walls and kicking objects.

The suspect, angered by the commotion, reportedly came out with a knife and stabbed his nephew three times.

Police said the two had an ongoing dispute stemming from an earlier incident involving the suspect’s child throwing stones at the house of the victim’s sibling. Their quarrels often reignited whenever alcohol involved.

Authorities have launched a hot pursuit operation to locate the suspect. / GPL