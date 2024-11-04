Man stabbed dead in Talamban, Cebu City

A 28-YEAR-OLD man died after being stabbed by his neighbor in Sitio Hillside, Barangay Talamban, Cebu City, at dawn Monday, November 4, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Denmark Clarin Inocando, 28, a resident of the said place, and the suspect as Vincent Valdez alias Bentot.

Inocando was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival by his attending physician.

The Talamban police revealed that according to Inocando’s live-in partner, Maria Monica Quijano, she saw the bloodied victim, rushing toward their house around 4 a.m., wreathing in pain and asking for help.

Quijano identified the culprit as Valdez.

She said Valdez waylaid the victim while he was walking.

A manhunt operation is now being conducted by the Talamban police against Valdez. (AYB)