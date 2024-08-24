Man stabbed dead over past grudge in Barangay Poblacion Pardo

A 42-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death around 6 p.m. on Friday, August 23, in Sitio Upper Tabucanal, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Aujero Baclayon, a local.

Baclayon succumbed to several stab wounds to different parts of the body.

His attacker, Patrick John Banzon, who is also his neighbor, was arrested in a follow-up operation by the operatives of Inayawan Police Station 7.

It's alleged that the crime resulted from a long-standing grudge between the two. (AYB, TPT)