Man stabbed to death inside billiard hall in Carcar City

A 38-YEAR-OLD man died after he was stabbed by a minor inside the billiard hall in Sitio Luan-Luan, Barangay Poblacion 1, Carcar City, Cebu, at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Cris Julius Alfafara Barangan alias Joloy, a 38-year-old habal-habal driver who resided in the said place, and the suspect as 17-year-old minor named Jaja, neighbor of the victim.

Police believed the incident was motivated by personal resentment.

Investigation conducted at the Carcar Police Station revealed that the victim and the suspect, together with their companions, were playing pool in separate tables, when the suspect left to get a knife.

He came back later and stabbed the victim in different parts of the body.

The victim was brought to the Carcar City Provincial Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Carcar City police under Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O'Niel Salvacion are conducting a hot pursuit operation against the minor suspect. (DVG, TPT)