Man stabs rival who beat him in fistfight in Moalboal, Cebu

A MAN stabbed his opponent who defeated him in a fistfight around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal, Cebu.

Paul Anthony Cabaron Junas, a 30-year-old resident of Barangays Basdiot, was brought to Badian District Hospital, but was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City for further treatment.

His attacker, Junrey Gabales, from Barangay Tomonoy, Moalboal, surrendered to the police.

The Moalboal police under station commander Captain Claudio Gako said that based on their investigation, the two were fighting when Gabales suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the body. (DVG, TPT)