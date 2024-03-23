Man using electric wire to catch fish electrocuted

A CONSTRUCTION worker perished after he was electrocuted by a live wire that he used to catch fish around 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Sitio Anislag, Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City, Cebu.

The fatality was identified as Joseph Caballero Ponce, 33, single, of Upper Gas of the said barangay.

Police Staff Sergeant Alfredo De Gracia Jr., investigator of Toledo City Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was uing extension wire to catch snakehead fish, locally known as halwan, when the wire unintentionally fell close to his feet, electrocuting him and sending him falling into the lake.

He was rushed to the Toledo City General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by his attending physician, Dr. Claurice Mangle. (GPL, TPT)