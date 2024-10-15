Man using fake money to buy goods arrested in Barangay Tejero

A 31-year-old man was arrested for using a fictitious money bill to purchase products from a convenience store in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Navarro Pasatiempo, of Sitio Kalubihan, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Pasatiempo reportedly gave the cashier P1,000 in counterfeit bill to pay for the sliced bread, Gatorade and a can of Mayonnaise that he had purchased at 7/11.

When the cashier discovered the money was counterfeit, she immediately sought assistance from the barangay tanods in the area.

The culprit was apprehended by barangay tanod Danilo Lagera and his fellow tanods.

Upon further search, Pasatiempo yielded 15 more P1,000 counterfeit bills.

The suspect is now being held at the Waterfront Police Station 3. (DVG, AYB)