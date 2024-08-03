Man wanted for illegal gambling yields gun, illegal drugs during his arrest

A MAN wanted for illegal cockfighting yielded illegal narcotics and a gun when the authorities served a warrant of arrest against him in Barangay Banhigan, Dalaguete, Cebu, past 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Jade, 34, from Barangay Cawayan, Dalaguete.

The suspect was sought by the authorities for violating Presidential Decree 1602, also known as illegal gambling.

Judge Thelma delos Santos of the Dalaguete Municipal Trial Court issued the arrest warrant for Jade and set a P30,000 bail bond for his temporary liberty.

After receiving information that the suspect was spotted in Barangay Banhigan, the tracker team of the Dalaguete Municipal Police Station under the supervision of Major Vincent Awit Zozobrado immediately went there and took Jade into custody.

The suspect produced a sling bag containing a medium pack of claimed shabu, weighing five grams and worth P36,000, a.22 handgun with two live rounds, and ten tiny packets of the drug after being apprehended.

