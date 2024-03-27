Man wanted for illegal gun possession yields shabu during his arrest

A man who had an outstanding arrest warrant for illegal firearm possession was arrested by the police at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Barangay Balud, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

The 33-year-old married suspect was identified as Eugene Edric Salonoy Ambrad alias Nigpis.

Using an arrest warrant that the court had issued, the Dalaguete police under station commander Major Clemente Ceralde Jr. arrested the suspect, who produced three medium packs of suspected shabu totaling 1.5 grams and valued at around P10,200 during body search. (DVG, TPT)